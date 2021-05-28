Thunder Bay – Weather – Frost warnings continue for all of Western Ontario except for Kenora. If you didn’t cover your plants overnight chances are you are going to be in for a disappointing start to the weekend.

As we head into the final weekend of May 2021, with the continued Ontario Stay-at-Home Order, the good news is overall COVID-19 numbers are dropping. Keeping up the hard work is paying off.

It might sound like the same old same old, but “Keep Marching”.

If you are feeling down seek out help, talk with a friend, keep busy, get outside for a walk, a bike ride, or just sit out in the sun for a bit.

Take the time to be kind to those around you, reach out and connect with a friend or neighbour. Above all be kind. Remember, you can do this, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

Frosty this morning in the city. Sunny skies are in the forecast for the day. A daytime high of 12 with a UV index of 8 or very high.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Low plus 1 with patchy frost.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 4 in Sioux Lookout this morning under sunny skies. High for the day will be 16. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight the skies will remain clear. Low plus 4.

Marten Falls Weather Outlook

It is +4 in Marten Falls to start the morning. Sunny skies with winds up to 15 km/h are forecast. High for Friday will be 16. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies continue with an overnight low of plus 5.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Outlook

It is 6 in Kenora this morning under clear skies. Sunny skies and a daytime high of 18 with the UV index at 8 or very high.

Tonight clear skies will continue. Overnight low will be 7.