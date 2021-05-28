Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 17-year-old Kayla Spence.

Spence was last seen in the area of East Walsh Street on the 27th of April, and has been contacted via text message on the 13th of May 2021.

Spence was last seen wearing baggy sweatpants and sweatshirt, is described as being Indigenous.

She is 5’7″ with an athletic build, long straight black hair, green eyes, a fair complexion. She has an eyebrow piercing.

There is no photo available of Spence for media distribution at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kayla Spence is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.