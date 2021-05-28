Thunder Bay – MINING – Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) (“Noront” or the “Company“) announces that leading independent international corporate governance analysis and proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co., (“Glass Lewis”) have recommended that Noront shareholders vote FOR all of the Company’s director nominees who are standing for election at Noront’s upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) being held on June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), and FOR the other items of business. ISS and Glass Lewis provide voting recommendations to their subscribers after carefully considering what is in the best interests of shareholders.

Further details regarding the items of business to be voted on at the Meeting can be found in Noront’s Proxy Circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company urges shareholders to vote by proxy, ahead of the Meeting.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT! – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

Voting is easy. Due to the essence of time, vote via the internet or by phone following the instructions found on your form of proxy or voting instruction form.

Please submit your vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on June 7, 2021.

Noront may utilize Broadridge’s QuickVote™ service to assist eligible Non-Registered Holders with voting their shares directly over the telephone.

The Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote FOR all of the director nominees and meeting resolutions.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance with Voting

Shareholders who have questions or require voting assistance may contact Noront’s shareholder communication advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in North America) or 1-416-304-0211 (collect call outside North America) or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire.

For more information please contact:

Shareholders:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in North America) or 1-416-304-0211 (collect call outside North America)

assistance@laurelhill.com