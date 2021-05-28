Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Over the next few days, it is likely that the forests across the region will start drying out again. That could see the wildfire hazard continue to climb. It is currently rated high in the Kenora, Red Lake, Fort Frances and Dryden sectors.

Two new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 28. Red Lake 14 is located approximately 16 kilometres southeast of the remote community of Pikangikum. The 3.0 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 15 is located approximately six kilometres south of Ear Falls. The 5.0 hectare fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 13 active fires in the region. Two fires are not under control, six fires are being held and five fires are under control.

Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors feature moderate to high hazard conditions.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Planning to have a campfire?

Here are some tips on how to safely enjoy your campfire and avoid the costs and dangers that can arise from an unextinguished or unattended campfire:

Choose your site carefully. Select a site with easy access to water that is sheltered from high winds. The fire must be built on bare rock or non-combustible material.

Prepare the site. Clear a one metre space around your campfire site and remove all pine needles, grasses, leaves and twigs.

Keep your fire small. By law, your campfire cannot exceed one metre in height and one metre in diameter.

Stay nearby. Never leave your campfire unattended.

Put your fire out. Soak your fire with water.