Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have two suspects arrested on Tuesday linked to the investigation of a convenience store robbery that occurred Sunday who remain in custody.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to the Barb’s Laundromat at 300 North May Street just before 8 PM EDT on Sunday, May 23 following reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

When police arrived, they learned two males had entered the business. One male forced his way into an area where the businesses’ cash register was located while a second suspect attempted to distract a store clerk.

When the store employee became aware of the robbery attempt, both suspects became involved in a confrontation with the clerk. Both suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit became involved in the ongoing investigation. As a result of that investigation, police identified the two suspects.

Both males were located and arrested on Tuesday, May 25.

Jordan Douglas BEAUDOIN, 31, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Robbery With Violence

• Disguise With Intent

• Fraud Under $5,000

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Breach of Probation x 2

Tyler Dale FREUND, 37, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Robbery With Violence

• Disguise With Intent

• Fraud Under $5,000

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Breach of Probation x 6

Both appeared in bail court on Wednesday, May 26 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.