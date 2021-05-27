Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 5 (five) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Currently the total number of active cases is 19. Three cases have been resolved.

There are four new instances of Variants of Concern.

Causes of Cases

2 Pending

2 Close Contact

1 No Known exposure

Case locations

2 Thunder Bay and surrounding areas

3 District Communities

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Calling in advance allows your healthcare provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This protects you, and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.

Masks