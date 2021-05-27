Thunder Bay – On May 24, 2021, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) checkpoint on Highway 17 in Bailloquet Township.

At approximately 9:26 pm., a tractor trailer entered the checkpoint.

While speaking to the driver, officers detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the cab of the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the driver was impaired. Once placed under arrest, officers located several suspected methamphetamine tablets in the driver’s possession.

As a result of the investigation, Edward DEVOE, 62 years of age, from Goulais Township, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.12(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 5, 2021, in Wawa.