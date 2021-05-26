Thunder Bay – NEWS – A drug raid on Tuesday night has led to the arrest of five suspects, including one adult and two youths from southern Ontario, following the search of a north-side home.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, assisted by the K9 Unit, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 300 block of Tamarack Place at about 9 pm EDT on Tuesday, May 25.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug-trafficking activity.

When officers entered the home, they located two male suspects, and arrested both despite a brief struggle with one. Three other suspects were arrested at the scene without further incident.

The five accused individuals were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Following a search of the home, police located and seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Candace Anne KEESIC-BEARMAN, 39, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Daijohn Anthony RICHARDS, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Peter Sinclair Thomas WESLEY, 43, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

A 17-year-old Toronto male is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Resist Arrest

A 17-year-old London, Ont., male is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

All five appeared in bail court on Wednesday, May 26, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. None of the charges have been proven in court. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.