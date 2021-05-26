SACHIGO LAKE – NEWS – Sachigo Lake First Nation takes the issues of drug trafficking seriously. “Sachigo Lake First Nation will not tolerate illicit drug activity in the community” stated Chief Robert Beardy. “The leadership will, without hesitation, remove anyone participating in the making or selling of narcotics”.

On Monday, May 17th, 2021, Chief and Council in Sachigo Lake, along with a local Sachigo Lake Band police member acting on a tip from a community member did an inspection of a home on the First Nation.

As a result of their efforts, drugs, drug equipment consistent with drug trafficking, and about $141,000 in cash, believed to be from drug trafficking efforts was seized.

The individual suspected of trafficking has been issued a Band Council Resolution banning them from Sachigo Lake First Nation.

Sachigo Lake First Nation has Band Council Resolutions in effect regarding illegal drugs and alcohol in the community,

Sachigo Lake Chief and Council were acting under their inherent right to protect the community.

Nishnawbe Aski Police officers were on hand to observe the inspection.

NAPS has not yet responded to an inquiry in this case from NetNewsLedger.