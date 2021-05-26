Frost Alert For Western Ontario including Thunder Bay, Dryden, Kenora, Sioux Lookout

Frost Advisory

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Cover those garden plants. Environment Canada has issued a frost alert for most of Western Ontario.

Frost advisory in effect for:

  • City of Thunder Bay
  • Marathon – Schreiber
  • Nipigon – Rossport
  • Dryden – Vermilion Bay
  • Ignace – English River
  • Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
  • Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
  • Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
  • Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
  • Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
  • Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
  • Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
  • Seine River Village – Mine Centre
  • Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
  • Upsala – Raith
  • Cloud Bay – Dorion
  • Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

A frost advisory is in effect, temperatures near or below the freezing mark are expected overnight.

Frost is expected for many areas Thursday night as well.

