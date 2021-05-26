Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Cover those garden plants. Environment Canada has issued a frost alert for most of Western Ontario.

Frost advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

A frost advisory is in effect, temperatures near or below the freezing mark are expected overnight.

Frost is expected for many areas Thursday night as well.