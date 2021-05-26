Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Cover those garden plants. Environment Canada has issued a frost alert for most of Western Ontario.
Frost advisory in effect for:
- City of Thunder Bay
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Nipigon – Rossport
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
A frost advisory is in effect, temperatures near or below the freezing mark are expected overnight.
Frost is expected for many areas Thursday night as well.