Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Cool and damp conditions might mean a warming campfire, but the precipitation helps slow wildfires and reduce the fire hazard in the bush.

There were no new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 26.

There was one new fire following yesterday’s report. Dryden 16 is out at 0.1 hectares.

At the time of this update there were 12 active fires in the region. Three fires are not under control, four fires are being held and five fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with a few pockets of high hazard scattered across the region.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Kenora 25 (2,062 hectares, not under control), Kenora 30 (1,162 hectares, not under control) 26 crews and seven helicopters are working on both fires to extinguish hotspots. There was minimal fire behaviour on this fire today. Infra-red scanning of the is ongoing to identify targets for crews.

Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, being held)

15 FireRanger crews are at work extinguishing hotspots on the fire’s perimeter and establishing campsites and helipads. Fire behaviour continues to be low.



Red Lake 10 is being held at 6004.3 hectares.

Planning to have a campfire?

Here are some tips on how to safely enjoy your campfire and avoid the costs and dangers that can arise from an unextinguished or unattended campfire:

Choose your site carefully. Select a site with easy access to water that is sheltered from high winds. The fire must be built on bare rock or non-combustible material.

Prepare the site. Clear a one metre space around your campfire site and remove all pine needles, grasses, leaves and twigs.

Keep your fire small. By law, your campfire cannot exceed one metre in height and one metre in diameter.

Stay nearby. Never leave your campfire unattended.

Put your fire out. Soak your fire with water.