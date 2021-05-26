Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Cool and damp conditions might mean a warming campfire, but the precipitation helps slow wildfires and reduce the fire hazard in the bush.
- There were no new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 26.
- There was one new fire following yesterday’s report. Dryden 16 is out at 0.1 hectares.
- At the time of this update there were 12 active fires in the region. Three fires are not under control, four fires are being held and five fires are under control.
- The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with a few pockets of high hazard scattered across the region.
- To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire
- Fires of Note
Kenora 25 (2,062 hectares, not under control), Kenora 30 (1,162 hectares, not under control)
- 26 crews and seven helicopters are working on both fires to extinguish hotspots.
- There was minimal fire behaviour on this fire today.
- Infra-red scanning of the is ongoing to identify targets for crews.
Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, being held)
- 15 FireRanger crews are at work extinguishing hotspots on the fire’s perimeter and establishing campsites and helipads.
- Fire behaviour continues to be low.
Red Lake 10 is being held at 6004.3 hectares.
Planning to have a campfire?
Here are some tips on how to safely enjoy your campfire and avoid the costs and dangers that can arise from an unextinguished or unattended campfire:
- Choose your site carefully. Select a site with easy access to water that is sheltered from high winds. The fire must be built on bare rock or non-combustible material.
- Prepare the site. Clear a one metre space around your campfire site and remove all pine needles, grasses, leaves and twigs.
- Keep your fire small. By law, your campfire cannot exceed one metre in height and one metre in diameter.
- Stay nearby. Never leave your campfire unattended.
- Put your fire out. Soak your fire with water.
- Be sure the fire is extinguished. Stir the ashes with a stick to uncover.