WINNIPEG – COVID-19 Update – The COVID-19 situation in Manitoba continues to escalate.

The current public health orders that were put in place for the May long weekend to keep Manitobans close to home and reduce transmission rates, will remain in effect for the remainder of the week to help protect the health-care system and to give officials additional time to monitor case and patient numbers, Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced today.

“Manitoba has implemented some of the strictest public health and enforcement measures in the country for months now in order to protect Manitobans’ lives and livelihoods. But these orders only work if all of us get on ‘Team Manitoba’ and follow the rules for our loved ones, our friends, our neighbours and our community,” said Pallister. “We need the full participation of all Manitobans in order for these strict public health measures to work so we can bend our COVID curve back down and protect our health-care system. We need Manitobans to do two things – get your vaccine as soon as possible and follow the public health orders.”

Additionally, all current public health orders will remain in effect until Saturday, May 29 at 12:01 a.m. and include:

• indoor public gatherings are not permitted and visitors are not permitted on private property, except in certain circumstances;

• outdoor gatherings with anyone from outside a household are not allowed and this applies to all recreation spaces including playgrounds, golf courses, parks and sports fields;

• retail businesses may only operate at 10 per cent capacity or 100 customers, whichever is fewer, and only one person per household will be allowed to enter a business, with some exceptions, such as a single parent with children or someone who requires a caregiver; and

• many businesses and organizations will remain closed for in person service including gyms and fitness clubs, restaurants and bars, personal service businesses, museums, galleries and libraries.

“Our health-care system is facing critical pressures, our health-care workers are strained and our public health orders provide clear direction on how to prevent further spread of this deadly virus,” said Roussin. “Even if we see case numbers decrease, the hospitalization and ICU numbers are expected to climb in the coming days and weeks which is concerning for all of us. It is crucial that Manitobans continue to follow the public orders and significantly limit their close contacts so we can protect our health-care system and the Manitobans that are depending on it.”

Roussin and the premier noted that vaccination plays a significant role in reducing transmission of the virus but also the toll on the health-care system. More than 70 per cent of current hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

“For all Manitobans over the age of 12, I urge to book your vaccine appointment right now and your second-dose appointment if you are eligible,” said Roussin. “Getting vaccinated and following the public health orders are necessary in order to bend our COVID curve back down and eventually get back to doing some of the activities that Manitobans miss right now.”