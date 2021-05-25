DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden Police are investigating what they say appears to be a gang related serious assault that happened Sunday night in the city.

Police report that at approximately 6:30 pm on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021, the Dryden Police Service received a report of an individual who had been assaulted at an apartment at the 0000 Block of King Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with 47-year-old male victim who suffered from a stab wound to the upper body and blunt trauma injuries to the head and torso. Injuries were serious but non-life threatening and he was treated and released from the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

According to the victim and witnesses, four individuals (three males and one female) entered his suite uninvited and proceeded to assault the man.

The assailants immediately fled the scene, and two of the suspects were located and arrested in North Dryden a short time later.

Charges are as follows: Aaron PAYPOMPEE, 31 years of age of Kenora, ON was charged with the following: • Break and Enter • Assault with a Weapon • Breach of Recognizance x 2 • Breach of Probation Tessa POOLE, 24 years of age, of Kenora, ON was charged with the following: • Assault with a Weapon • Break and Enter

Both subjects were remanded into custody to the Kenora Correctional facility. A third subject, also of Kenora, ON, is still at large and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.