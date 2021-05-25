Thunder Bay – Weather – It may not look like it right now but it is likely that there will be severe thunderstorms later today.

Environment Canada has issued weather watch for the following:

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Thunder Bay

Kakabeka Falls – Superior West

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Ignace – English River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards: Up to ping-pong ball sized hail

Damaging wind gusts up to 110 km/h

Locations: Portions of Northwestern Ontario, including Thunder Bay.

Timing: This afternoon through early this evening.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.