Thunder Bay – Weather – It may not look like it right now but it is likely that there will be severe thunderstorms later today.
Environment Canada has issued weather watch for the following:
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:
- Thunder Bay
- Kakabeka Falls – Superior West
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Ignace – English River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.
Hazards: Up to ping-pong ball sized hail
Damaging wind gusts up to 110 km/h
Locations: Portions of Northwestern Ontario, including Thunder Bay.
Timing: This afternoon through early this evening.
Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.