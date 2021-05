Sioux Lookout – WEATHER – If you have ever wondered why so many people wait until June to plant their gardens, our Western and Northern Ontario Weather might be why.

There is a Frost advisory in effect for:

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost.

Temperatures are expected to drop to near or below the freezing mark overnight.