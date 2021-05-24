Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to Monday, Victoria Day, and some clouds and potential for precipitation.



As the provincial lockdown and stay-at-home order continues, it isn’t going to feel like a real holiday for many people.

Across the region you can almost sense the frustration. If you venture into downtown you can see despair as homeless people, especially on Long Weekends have very few options.

If there were one thing in the forecast that we could all look for, it might be to look at our communities with an eye to change. Real change.

Cory Booker, a United States Senator and former Mayor said, “Let it be today! Don’t hold back or wait for tomorrow. Let it be today! Conquer complacency. Vanquish doubt. Rise – unabashed and unafraid. Today! Stand – with invincible will and indomitable spirit. Today! Go – with daring conviction and with the freedom found only in fearlessness. Today! Speak – with audacious authenticity. Tell the world your most courageous truth. Today! Let it be Today!”

Try that on for size today. It beats the heck out of the other options out there.

Remember, you can do this! “You’re beautiful”.

Today is the National Day of First Nations Fishing Rights, a day to celebrate the inherent and Treaty-protected rights of our Indigenous peoples.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is currently 8 under mainly cloudy skies in Thunder Bay this morning. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with the possible risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High for the day will be 12. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight those mainly cloudy skies will continue. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will be developing late this evening. Wind will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 10.

Sioux Lookout Outlook

It is 9 in Sioux Lookout to start the day and skies are going to be sunny to start the holiday. There will be increasing cloudiness this afternoon then a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High for the day will be 23. The Humidex will be 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing later this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 12.

Sachigo Lake Outlook

It is 5 in Sachigo Lake this morning under a mix of sun and cloud. Those clouds will take over near noon. Showers will be beginning late this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight rain showers should be ending after midnight then mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Fog patches will be developing near midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 7 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Outlook

It is +9 under clouds and rain this morning in Kenora. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of drizzle early this morning and then a 60 percent chance of showers early this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High for Monday will be 26. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight skies will clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 15.