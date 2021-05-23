If there’s anything we need the most in today’s time, it’s lots of love, warmth and kindness. The pandemic has changed everything, and people have seen the worse, and nothing is certain yet. But people have stepped out and helped strangers, saved lives, provided any online/offline help they can in every way possible. Some people have gone the extra miles to help others in the best way, and one such personality is Rick William from Costa Rica, UK.

William helps people live emotional free, connected, and meaningful lives by guiding them to end emotional traumas and suffering. He coaches people one-on-one or in hosting groups, listens to their stories, understands their issues, and assures them that they’re not alone.

About his work, coach Rick William shares, “I believe we are all here with unique gifts to contribute to others and our planet. I have a broad community and audience, but I typically work with heart-led CEO’S, Entrepreneurs, and executives who have amazing gifts and talents. Still, they are looking to experience more fulfilment and depth in their relationships and professional lives. It is an absolute honour to support people through that process.”

At the age of 21, when Rick William built his first company, he decided he also wants to devote his life to helping others. The realisation came to him when he got into personal development and spiritual growth. William realised that if his business is of no greater service to others globally, it won’t truly fulfil his purpose. So he decided to build a safe space for people where they can share everything, even if it just means people in his surrounding areas/towns.

As someone who helps others in personality development coaching and provides coaching, Rick William has changed many people’s lives. When asked about his biggest achievements, he gives a wonderful answer. William shares, ” I don’t want to list my achievements because really they are not what I’m most proud of. What I’m most proud of is my commitment to my soul, to others, and our planet.”