Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The wet weather has helped to lower the wildfire risk across the region.

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 22.

At the time of this update there were 16 active fires in the northwest region. Six fires are not under control, three fires are being held and seven fires are under control. One fire was declared out today.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the region with pockets of moderate hazard.

Fires of Note

Kenora 25 (2,000 hectares)/Kenora 30 (1,300 hectares) – Willard Lake

An Implementation Order remains in effect for the Willard Lake area.

An incident management team has been assigned to manage operations for this fire.

25 crews and eight aircraft have been assigned to these fires and are currently working to extinguish hotspots.

Fire received additional rainfall overnight and is showing minimal fire behaviour.

Both fires are not under control.

Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, not under control)

(4,480 hectares, not under control) An Implementation Order remains in effect for the fire area.

An Incident Management Team is managing fire operations from a base camp in Minaki.

Fire has received rainfall and is showing minimal fire behaviour.

10 four-person FireRanger crews have been assigned to the fire, working on extinguishing hotspots and building campsites and helipads for incoming crews.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Restrictions in the Kenora District due to Extreme Forest Fire Activity