Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The wet weather has helped to lower the wildfire risk across the region.
- No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 22.
- At the time of this update there were 16 active fires in the northwest region. Six fires are not under control, three fires are being held and seven fires are under control. One fire was declared out today.
- The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the region with pockets of moderate hazard.
Fires of Note
- Kenora 25 (2,000 hectares)/Kenora 30 (1,300 hectares) – Willard Lake
- An Implementation Order remains in effect for the Willard Lake area.
- An incident management team has been assigned to manage operations for this fire.
- 25 crews and eight aircraft have been assigned to these fires and are currently working to extinguish hotspots.
- Fire received additional rainfall overnight and is showing minimal fire behaviour.
- Both fires are not under control.
- Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, not under control)
- An Implementation Order remains in effect for the fire area.
- An Incident Management Team is managing fire operations from a base camp in Minaki.
- Fire has received rainfall and is showing minimal fire behaviour.
- 10 four-person FireRanger crews have been assigned to the fire, working on extinguishing hotspots and building campsites and helipads for incoming crews.
- To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire
Restrictions in the Kenora District due to Extreme Forest Fire Activity
Willard Lake Area (Kenora Fires 25/30)
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity in the Kenora area from the KEN025 fire, an Implementation Order is in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited: Richard Lake Road, East Hawk Lake Road, Willard Lake Roads, Gordon Lake Road including the Shrub Lake Road, McIntosh Road and all other branch roads south of the Canadian National Railway line (15U 456603 5536414), all roads on the south and east side of the Jones Road/Hwy 671 beginning at the High Lake junction up to the Canadian National Railway/Jones Road intersection. All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. No person shall enter those areas and all non-essential personnel in those identified areas must evacuate immediately, unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Kenora District office 807-407-9673. View the map (PDF).
Area surrounding Kenora Fire 27
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity in the Kenora area from the KEN027 fire, an Implementation Order is in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited: Sand Lake Road from the intersection of Hwy 596, east through to the English River Road, and all branch roads within; English River Road beginning at unnamed road (1 kilometre north of Forgotten Lake), through to Lennan Road, including all roads within. All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. No person shall enter those areas and all non-essential personnel in those identified areas must evacuate immediately, unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Kenora District office 807-407-9673. View the map (PDF).