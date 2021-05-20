HAMILTON – NEWS – The Hamilton Police are looking for a 47-year-old male fugitive. He is known to attend the Hamilton, Cambridge, London and the Thunder Bay area.

Timothy Lee Moroz AKA Ryder Moroz is a high risk offender with a history of sex offences.

If he is observed, Police ask that you call 9-1-1.

Moroz is facing the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography x 2

Fail to comply court order

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Hamilton Detective Constable Scott Yuill by calling 905-546-8911.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com