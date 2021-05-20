Thunder Bay / Fort William First Nation – Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Raina Wanakamik was last seen on May 19 around 4: 30 p.m. in the Mission Road area of Fort William First Nation.

Wanakamik is an Indigenous female. She is about 5’5″ and weighs 110 pounds.

Raina has brown eyes and straight hair.

Police say she possibly could be in the City of Thunder Bay.

If anyone has any information on the location of Raina WANAKAMIK please contact the APS by calling the OPP communication center at 1-888-310-1122.