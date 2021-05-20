Thunder Bay – NEWS – Two separate investigations overnight by Thunder Bay Police have resulted in eight individuals being taken into custody on drug related charges.

Collision Leads to Drug Charges – P21041600

Uniform Patrol officers witnessed a 2-vehicle collision on Oliver Road near Golf Links Road last night at 7:35 p.m. One of the drivers fled the scene of the collision. A patrol Sergeant gave chase on foot. and was able to take the male into custody a short time later.

The fleeing driver appeared to be impaired. The male was searched and was in possession of $1,125 in cash, and 74 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine.

The man was transported to the TBPS HQ where he was examined by a Drug Recognition Expert.

26-year-old Keniel Anthony McLaughlin of Mississauga has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Vehicle

Dangerous Operation of a Vehicle

Failure to Stop After a Collision

Resist a Peace Officer

Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

McLaughlin has been remanded in custody with a future court date.

Ongoing Drug Trafficking Investigation – P21041594

The following arrests and seizures were from a separate investigation:

Following an ongoing investigation, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, along with members of the TBPS Emergency Task Unit, TBPS K-9 Unit, and the OPP’s Organized Crime Bureau, executed search warrants at two locations on Wednesday night.

TBPS Task Unit officers gained entry to a residence in the 200 block of Wilson Street at 7:10 p.m. Several individuals were observed trying to flush substances believed to be cocaine and fentanyl. These individuals were taken into custody. A subsequent search of this location resulted in the seizure of:

223 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine.

30 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Over $5,000 in cash

Equipment consistent with drug trafficking

A search of rooms at a motel in the 100 block of Powley Street resulted in a seizure of:

156 grams of a substance believed to fentanyl.

Over $5,000 in cash

Equipment consistent with drug trafficking

The drugs seized have an estimated value of $72,000.

As a result of the two search warrants, the following individuals have been charged:

21-year-old Oladipupo Onaopemipo ALAKE of Toronto, Ontario

3 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Resist a Peace Officer

Break and Enter

20-year-old Traul Raskeitho GRIFFITHS of Toronto, Ontario

3 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Resist a Peace Officer

Break and Enter

22-year-old Igutius Kwesi OPOKU of Toronto, Ontario

3 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Resist a Peace Officer

Break and Enter

29-year-old Khaled Wahid ALNADI of Ignace, Ontario

3 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Resist a Peace Officer

Break and Enter

28-year-old Katrina MITAS of Thunder Bay, Ontario

3 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Resist a Peace Officer

Break and Enter

39-year-old Matthew Douglas PRITCHARD of Thunder Bay, Ontario

3 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

A 17-year-old person from Etobicoke, Ontario (A youth cannot be named)

2 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Obstruct a Peace Officer

Break and Enter

In addition, all have been charged under the Provincial Stay at Home Orders.

Katrina MITAS has been released with a future court date. All other accused have been remanded into custody with future court dates.