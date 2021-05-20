Thunder Bay – NEWS – Two separate investigations overnight by Thunder Bay Police have resulted in eight individuals being taken into custody on drug related charges.
Collision Leads to Drug Charges – P21041600
Uniform Patrol officers witnessed a 2-vehicle collision on Oliver Road near Golf Links Road last night at 7:35 p.m. One of the drivers fled the scene of the collision. A patrol Sergeant gave chase on foot. and was able to take the male into custody a short time later.
The fleeing driver appeared to be impaired. The male was searched and was in possession of $1,125 in cash, and 74 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine.
The man was transported to the TBPS HQ where he was examined by a Drug Recognition Expert.
26-year-old Keniel Anthony McLaughlin of Mississauga has been charged with:
- Impaired Operation of a Vehicle
- Dangerous Operation of a Vehicle
- Failure to Stop After a Collision
- Resist a Peace Officer
- Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
McLaughlin has been remanded in custody with a future court date.
Ongoing Drug Trafficking Investigation – P21041594
The following arrests and seizures were from a separate investigation:
Following an ongoing investigation, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, along with members of the TBPS Emergency Task Unit, TBPS K-9 Unit, and the OPP’s Organized Crime Bureau, executed search warrants at two locations on Wednesday night.
TBPS Task Unit officers gained entry to a residence in the 200 block of Wilson Street at 7:10 p.m. Several individuals were observed trying to flush substances believed to be cocaine and fentanyl. These individuals were taken into custody. A subsequent search of this location resulted in the seizure of:
- 223 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine.
- 30 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
- Over $5,000 in cash
- Equipment consistent with drug trafficking
A search of rooms at a motel in the 100 block of Powley Street resulted in a seizure of:
- 156 grams of a substance believed to fentanyl.
- Over $5,000 in cash
- Equipment consistent with drug trafficking
The drugs seized have an estimated value of $72,000.
As a result of the two search warrants, the following individuals have been charged:
21-year-old Oladipupo Onaopemipo ALAKE of Toronto, Ontario
- 3 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000
- Resist a Peace Officer
- Break and Enter
20-year-old Traul Raskeitho GRIFFITHS of Toronto, Ontario
- 3 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000
- Resist a Peace Officer
- Break and Enter
22-year-old Igutius Kwesi OPOKU of Toronto, Ontario
- 3 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000
- Resist a Peace Officer
- Break and Enter
29-year-old Khaled Wahid ALNADI of Ignace, Ontario
- 3 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000
- Resist a Peace Officer
- Break and Enter
28-year-old Katrina MITAS of Thunder Bay, Ontario
- 3 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000
- Resist a Peace Officer
- Break and Enter
39-year-old Matthew Douglas PRITCHARD of Thunder Bay, Ontario
- 3 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000
A 17-year-old person from Etobicoke, Ontario (A youth cannot be named)
- 2 X Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000
- Obstruct a Peace Officer
- Break and Enter
In addition, all have been charged under the Provincial Stay at Home Orders.
Katrina MITAS has been released with a future court date. All other accused have been remanded into custody with future court dates.