Sioux Lookout – Arson fires are under investigation in Sioux Lookout.

The Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Sioux Lookout Fire Department have responded to four fires within the Municipality in May.

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at approximately 6:00 pm, emergency services responded to a fire at a seven-unit apartment building on Prince Street, in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it was determined to have originated outside the apartments.

On Thursday, May 12, 2021, at approximately 6:30 pm, police and fire crews responded to a fire in a woodpile behind a residence on Prince Street. A lighter and matches were found in the immediate vicinity.

On Wednesday, May 13, 2021, at approximately 4:30 pm, police and fire crews responded to a substantial fire in the bush behind a residence on Cedar Crescent. Fire crews advised that the fire may have been intentionally set, and noted observing a group of youth leaving the area.

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 10:00 pm, police and fire crews again responded to a substantial fire in a woodpile behind a church on First Avenue, which closed First Avenue to traffic while crews attended.

Intentionally set fires are not a joking matter. Beyond mischief, individuals who intentionally cause damage by fire to a property that is not owned by themselves may be charged with the Criminal Code offence of Arson.

Anyone with information about these occurrences is requested to contact the OPP, at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.