GREENSTONE – NEWS – On Wednesday May 19th, 2021, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Greenstone OPP Crime Unit and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 in Geraldton as a result of ongoing drug trafficking investigations in the community.

The traffic stop led to the arrest of the driver and passenger for drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigation police located, a quantity of drugs including methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine, oxycodone and cocaine. Police also located brass knuckles and $5500.00 in Canadian currency.

Terry PARISE – 38 years old of Geraldton, ON has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone CDSA 5(2)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.00 – C.C. Sec. 354(1)(a)

Driving while under suspension – HTA section 53(1)

Natasha SHAGANASH – 35 years old of Longlac, ON has been charged with:

– Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine CDSA 5(2)

– Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine CDSA 5(2)

– Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone CDSA 5(2)

– Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.00 – C.C. Sec. 354(1)(a)

– Possession of a Prohibit device – C.C. Sec 92(2)

Both accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Longlac on 01 September 2021.

All charges are unproven and all accused are considered innocent until proven in a court of law.

The OPP is committed to supporting safe and healthy communities for all Ontarians. If you have information about the sale drugs please contact your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.