WINNIPEG – COVID-19 Update – Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba have ramped up. There are currently 46,916 cases of the virus in the province. There were 603 new cases reported today.

Public health officials advise three new deaths in a person with COVID-19 has been reported today:

• a female in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern;

• a male in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region; and

• a male in his 70s from Southern Health–Santé Sud, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.8 per cent provincially and 15.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

• 20 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 36 cases in the Northern health region;

• 41 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region;

• 97 cases in the Southern Healthؘ–Santé Sud health region; and

• 409 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 4,659 active cases and 41,238 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 232 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 59 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 291 hospitalizations;

• 56 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 20 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 76 ICU patients;

• 3,619 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 735,315, and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,019.