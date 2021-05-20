Sioux Lookout, ON – Parents and kids have been clamoring for “normal” activities since the start of the pandemic last March. While provincial restrictions currently prohibit outdoor recreation, the Recreation and Culture Department is hopeful that those restrictions may ease in the coming weeks.

While the current stay-at-home order means we have been unable to offer our standard Sioux Lookout Minor Sports registration process, we ask that all interested soccer and baseball players and coaches call the Recreation Centre’s Front Desk to pre-register for a potential 2021 season. The number to call is 737-1994.

Parents should include the name and age of the player, whether they are registering for soccer or baseball, as well as a contact number for their parent or guardian. Any parents who are interested in coaching or volunteering may leave their name and phone number, as well as the sport and age category they would like to coach or volunteer for. A full standard registration will take place if there is enough interest to proceed.

The tentative start date for the soccer and baseball leagues is Monday, June 7th, with both seasons running until Friday, July 16th. The week of July 19th would be reserved for any re-scheduled games.

Please note that we cannot guarantee the leagues will be allowed to proceed under provincial COVID- 19 regulations, even if there is sufficient interest from players and coaches. The intent of this pre- registration is strictly to allow staff to plan and schedule minor soccer and minor baseball seasons IF the Ontario government allows outdoor recreation to re-open in June.