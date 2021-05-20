Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are a number of weather advisories in effect this morning across the region.

In the west of the region, Air Quality Advisories are in effect. In Thunder Bay, Nipigon, and out toward Terrace Bay there are Fog Advisories.

To keep Up-to-Date on the latest Wildfire News: Wildfire Update.

Over the next several days, precipitation and cloudy skies are in the forecast for the region. For many people the weather impacts their mood. Keep that in mind and keep focused on positive activities and being kind to those around you.

Learn a new skill, try something new that will help you become a better person.

Keep to your social bubble, listen to some new music, take the time to check on your neighbours, set new goals for your future. There is a lot you can do to make a real difference in your life.

You can do this. Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

In the weather;

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

There is a fog advisory in effect this morning for the City of Thunder Bay. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning are forecast. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will be dissipating late this morning. High for the day will be 17.

Tonight we are calling for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with the risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will likely be developing this evening. Temperature steady near 14.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning are in store for Sioux Lookout. Periods of rain will start this morning. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke early this morning is expected. Local preciptiation amounts of 20 to 30 millimetres are forecast. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light this morning. The temperature will remain steady near 15.

Tonight will see periods of rain ending near midnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches will be developing this evening. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 millimetres are forecast. Low 11.

Sachigo Lake Weather

Cooler in the far north today. In Sachigo Lake it us overcast. Winds are from the north at 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High for the day of 8.

Tonight we are calling for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain late this evening and after midnight. There is a risk of freezing rain overnight. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 1.

Kenora Weather Outlook

Periods of rain with risk of a thunderstorm are in the forecast for Kenora and region. There will be local smoke early this morning. Precipitation wise, local amounts of 20 to 30 millimetres are expected. The temperature will remain steady near 16.

Tonight the weather will feature periods of rain ending this evening then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches will be developing this evening. Low overnight of 11.