Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – There are 23 active fires in the region. 13 of those fires are not under control at the time of this report.



There are new restrictions in place from MNRF on fires in the Kenora region.

No new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of May 19.

At the time of this update there are 23 active fires. A total of 13 fires are not under control, six fires were being held, four fires were under control and one fire was declared out today.

The fire hazard is extreme in the Fort Frances sector with a high hazard in most of the Kenora, Dryden and Thunder Bay sectors. Incoming precipitation is beginning to temper the fire hazard in northern sectors. Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors feature mainly moderate to low hazard conditions.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note:

Kenora 25/30 (Approximately 30 kilometres east of Kenora)

Both fires near Willard Lake, gained significantly in size over the past 24 hours with Kenora 25 now estimated at 2,000 hectares and Kenora 30 estimated at 1,300 hectares. Both fires are not under control. Kenora 25 has three crews working the flanks of the fire with the assistance of a helicopter bucketing water onto hotspots. By days end, five crews are expected to be in place at work on Kenora 30. An implementation order is now in effect for the Willard Lake area, see below.



Kenora 27 (approximately 51 kilometres north of Kenora) Crews are working to install sprinklers to protect values near the fire. Kenora 27 is now 2,600 hectares in size and not under control. An implementation order is now in effect for the area surrounding Kenora 27, see below.

Thunder Bay 8 (Oliver/Paipoonge) Aerial suppression with water bombers was an important factor in slowing the fire’s advance in the direction of Hwy. 102/Dawson Rd. yesterday The fire’s size was remapped to 97 hectares and the fire is not gaining appreciably in size. Six crews worked the fire today, along with one fire engine and two helicopters. The fire is not under control.



Restrictions in the Kenora District due to Extreme Forest Fire Activity