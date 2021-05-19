Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – There are 23 active fires in the region. 13 of those fires are not under control at the time of this report.
There are new restrictions in place from MNRF on fires in the Kenora region.
- No new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of May 19.
- At the time of this update there are 23 active fires. A total of 13 fires are not under control, six fires were being held, four fires were under control and one fire was declared out today.
- The fire hazard is extreme in the Fort Frances sector with a high hazard in most of the Kenora, Dryden and Thunder Bay sectors. Incoming precipitation is beginning to temper the fire hazard in northern sectors. Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors feature mainly moderate to low hazard conditions.
- To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire
Fires of Note:
- Kenora 25/30 (Approximately 30 kilometres east of Kenora)
- Both fires near Willard Lake, gained significantly in size over the past 24 hours with Kenora 25 now estimated at 2,000 hectares and Kenora 30 estimated at 1,300 hectares. Both fires are not under control.
- Kenora 25 has three crews working the flanks of the fire with the assistance of a helicopter bucketing water onto hotspots.
- By days end, five crews are expected to be in place at work on Kenora 30.
- An implementation order is now in effect for the Willard Lake area, see below.
- Kenora 27 (approximately 51 kilometres north of Kenora)
- Crews are working to install sprinklers to protect values near the fire.
- Kenora 27 is now 2,600 hectares in size and not under control.
- An implementation order is now in effect for the area surrounding Kenora 27, see below.
- Thunder Bay 8 (Oliver/Paipoonge)
- Aerial suppression with water bombers was an important factor in slowing the fire’s advance in the direction of Hwy. 102/Dawson Rd. yesterday
- The fire’s size was remapped to 97 hectares and the fire is not gaining appreciably in size.
- Six crews worked the fire today, along with one fire engine and two helicopters.
- The fire is not under control.
Restrictions in the Kenora District due to Extreme Forest Fire Activity
Willard Lake Area (Kenora Fires 25/30)
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity in the Kenora area from the KEN025 fire, an Implementation Order is in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited: Richard Lake Road, East Hawk Lake Road, Willard Lake Roads, Gordon Lake Road including the Shrub Lake Road, McIntosh Road and all other branch roads south of the Canadian National Railway line (15U 456603 5536414), all roads on the south and east side of the Jones Road/Hwy 671 beginning at the High Lake junction up to the Canadian National Railway/Jones Road intersection. All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. No person shall enter those areas and all non-essential personnel in those identified areas must evacuate immediately, unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Kenora District office 807-456-2700.
Area surrounding Kenora Fire 27
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity in the Kenora area from the KEN027 fire, an Implementation Order is in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited: Sand Lake Road from the intersection of Hwy 596, east through to the English River Road, and all branch roads within; English River Road beginning at unnamed road (1 kilometre north of Forgotten Lake), through to Lennan Road, including all roads within. All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. No person shall enter those areas and all non-essential personnel in those identified areas must evacuate immediately, unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Kenora District office 807-456-2700.