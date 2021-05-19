Thunder Bay – Breaking News – Thunder Bay Transit has received a threat. Police are responding. Transit service is temporarily suspended until further notice.

Thunder Bay Police advise: Thunder Bay Police Service responded just after 9:30 a.m. to a bomb threat involving City Transit vehicles.

All Transit buses were pulled from service and passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicles. As a result of the initial investigation, an individual who may be connected to the threat has been detained by the TBPS. The investigation is ongoing.

The situation is contained at this time and there is no current threat to public safety. Transit service remains suspended.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses.

Information as it comes in will be added to this breaking news story.

Buses are stopped on their routes.