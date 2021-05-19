Thunder Bay – Earlier today all Thunder Bay Transit buses were pulled from service and passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicles.

The situation is contained at this time and there is no current threat to public safety.

In a statement, from the COTB, “Thunder Bay Transit will resume service on all bus routes later today at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, May 19.

Thunder Bay Police state that the threat was of a bomb. Thunder Bay Police Service responded just after 9:30 am to a bomb threat involving City Transit vehicles.

All Transit buses were pulled from service and passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicles. As a result of the initial investigation, an individual who may be connected to the threat has been detained by the TBPS. The investigation is ongoing.

“The safety of all customers and employees remains our top priority. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience during todays temporary service interruption.”