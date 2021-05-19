Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are continuing their investigation into a threat made against Thunder Bay Transit.

TBPS officers spent the morning and early afternoon systematically searching Thunder Bay Transit buses throughout the city following a bomb threat received just before 9:30 a.m. No explosive devices were found during the search of 25 transit buses.

All vehicles have been released to City Transit.

An individual has been detained in connection with the incident, police say in a media release that this person has been cooperative with investigators. Their potential involvement with the original threat is still to be determined.

The investigation continues.

Transit service is expected to resume in the city at 6:00 PM.