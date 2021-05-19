NIPIGON – NEWS – On May 18, 2021, Nipigon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of officers from the Thunder Bay Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) conducted an investigation into drug trafficking in the town of Nipigon.

As a result of the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and a prohibited weapon were seized.

Steven Mahoney, 38 years old, of Nipigon, was arrested and charged with: