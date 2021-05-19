NIPIGON – NEWS – On May 18, 2021, Nipigon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of officers from the Thunder Bay Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) conducted an investigation into drug trafficking in the town of Nipigon.
As a result of the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and a prohibited weapon were seized.
Steven Mahoney, 38 years old, of Nipigon, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to Section 88 of the Criminal Code
- Possession of a Weapon contrary to a Prohibition Order contrary to Section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to Section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code
Mahoney has been remanded into custody awaiting a bail hearing. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.