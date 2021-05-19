KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Ear Falls

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts.

Hazard: Isolated wind gusts to 90 km/h.

Location: Portions of northwestern Ontario adjacent to the Manitoba border, including Kenora and Red Lake.

Timing: Late this afternoon and early this evening.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!