WINNIPEG – NEWS – Winnipeg Police arrested five men and seized four vehicles during a targeted sweep by the Winnipeg Police Service’s Counter Exploitation Unit.

In conjunction with the Indigenous Women and Girl’s Safety Strategy, the Winnipeg Police Service’s Counter Exploitation Unit continues to perform outreach, and proactive offender sweeps in the community.

The efforts were in response to several recent reports of youth being propositioned in local neighbourhoods and online, the Counter Exploitation unit conducted a proactive offender sweep.

On May 14, 2021, five men between 21-52 years of age were arrested for Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration. In addition, four vehicles were seized under the Highway Traffic Act.

Several adult males were cautioned for frequenting areas in the city that are known for sexual exploitation. These men were provided with information through the Salvation Army’s Reality Check Program. This program is available in a variety of languages to assist in educating citizens on sexual exploitation.

Everyone has a role to play in promoting safety for all. If you have information regarding exploitation issues in your community, please contact the Counter Exploitation Unit at 204-986-3464 or in case of emergency, call 911.