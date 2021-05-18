A clean home is a happy home. It invites positivity and good energy. And of course, a well-organized home leaves a great first impression on your visitors.

As such, cleaning your home regularly and effectively is important. While hiring a professional cleaning service is the best way to ensure proper hygiene, the high cost can be a huge deterrent.

But that shouldn’t stop a passionate DIYer like you.

If you love to clean around on your own, we have got some fantastic tools to aid you on your mission. With a little bit of elbow grease, these tools can deliver exceptional results for a DIY cleaning job.

Listed below are the cleaning tools that you must add to your arsenal right away:

Microfiber Cloths:

Every nook and corner of your home accumulates dirt and debris over time. These elements not only make your home look dirty but also trigger allergies and infections.

Microfiber cloths can remove dust from furniture, decorative items and glass surfaces with minimal effort. The millions of positive-and-negative-charged fibers pull up and hold the dirt from the surface of whatever you are cleaning.

Squeegee:

A squeegee is an essential tool to keep your shower enclosures free from mold and mildew. A squeegee also works well on surfaces like kitchen countertops, windows, splashbacks as well as the windscreen of your car. These tools come with a blade and a sponge that ensure a streak-free shine. You can replace its blade from time-to-time instead of buying a new squeegee every time it wears out.

Floor mop:

Mopping your home daily is essential to keep the floor clean and germ-free. Investing in a standing mop is a great way to save time. Also, it allows you to clean your floors without hurting your back. And if you hate to drag a mop bucket around the house, you can buy a Vileda spray mop instead. It comes with a spray bottle which doubles your efficiency and cuts the cleaning time in half. Simply fill the bottle with the cleaner, spray it on the floor, and mop off the area.

Scrub brush:

You need an all-purpose scrub brush in your home to treat the stubborn grime accumulated on areas such as tiles, fixtures, tubs, etc. A scrub brush is specifically designed to clean the tough and stubborn stains. When used with the right detergent, a scrub brush can remove tough stains and grime effortlessly.

Broom and Dustpan:

A combo of a broom and dustpan is a must-have for all homes. Buy a broom with synthetic bristles to clean hardwood and laminate floors effectively. Using this combo, you can lift even the tiniest particles resting on the ground.

Vacuum Cleaner:

Bring home a vacuum cleaner if you are not tight on your budget. A vacuum cleaner is a one-off investment that can significantly reduce your cleaning hours and fatigue. Some of these tools work automatically, while others require manual input. A vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning your sofas, carpets, car upholstery and other hard-to-reach areas.

Room Fresheners:

Nothing compares to a clean home that smells good. A room freshener is an essential post-cleaning treatment that makes your interiors smell heavenly. When it comes to buying a room freshener, always check the ingredients. If you are not comfortable with those ‘fragrant chemicals’, you can make your own room freshener using essential oils.

Takeaway:

Now that we have listed all the essential cleaning tools for your home, it’s time to bring them home.