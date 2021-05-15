Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There were three new forest fires confirmed in the Northeast region today.

Sudbury 5 is located approximately 12 kilometres southeast of Burwash, one kilometre north of Round Lake. It is not yet under control at 8.5 hectares

Sudbury 6 is being held at 1.2 hectares on the southwest shore of Lake Panache

Parry Sound 1 is not yet under control at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located on the southwest side of McLaren Island, on Georgian Bay and was confirmed late this afternoon

There is one other active fire in the region, it is under control.

The fire hazard is predominantly high south of highway 11 north, and varies from low to moderate in areas along highway 11 north, and northward. Areas surrounding Bancroft are maintaining an extreme hazard this afternoon.

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.