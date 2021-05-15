Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 4 (four) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. The total number of current active cases is 32.

There are six reported cases of the Variants of Concern reported by the Health Unit today.

Case Breakdown

2 Close contact

1 Travel outside NWO

1 No known exposure

Travel outside of the region continues to be an issue.

Perhaps that should be a message to some who are so frustrated right now at the provincial stay-at-home order, that if our region were opened up we would see people travel here?

Case Locations