Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The fire hazard in the Northwestern Region is from high to extreme.

Northwest Region

Two new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 15. Red Lake 7 is located near Tack Lake, approximately 17 kilometres southwest of Red Lake. The 0.1 hectare sized fire is not under control. Kenora 21 is located near Wabaseemoong Independent Nation, approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Kenora. The 8.0 hectare fire is under control.

One fire was discovered in the evening hours of May 14, following the last update. Red Lake 6 is located at the landfill site near Sandy Lake First Nation. The 0.1 hectare fire is under control.

At the time of this update, there were five active fires in the northwest region. Three fires were under control, one fire was being held, one fire was not under control and one fire was declared out today.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high to extreme in the southern parts of the region, including Fort Frances and Thunder Bay sectors. Kenora Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Nipigon sectors feature mainly high to moderate hazard conditions.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.