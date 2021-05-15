Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to the weekend. For regions in Western Ontario a nice spring day is in store for you. In the Far North of Ontario, there is snow in the forecast. Yes, snow! It is like Mother Nature just can’t convince Old Man Winter to give it up.

The provincial lockdown continues, as does the stay at home order.

There is a great need right now for patience, respect, and caring not only for yourself, but for the family in your social bubble. It is hard right now for many people and families.

Taking the time to be kind to each other is more important than ever before.

Taking the time to find your inner balance, to make positive changes, and to learn new things has never been more important. Right now for the next two weeks, as we draw toward the June 2, 2021 hopeful end to the lockdown, keep in mind that you have an opportunity.

Yesterday on NNL we interviewed MP Tod Doherty on the importance of a National Suicide Hotline. It is certainly understood that many people are struggling. Suicide is up, domestic abuse is up, and people are feeling more anxious and depressed.

Take a step out of that circle and take the time today to go for a walk, sit under a tree, turn off your social media for a bit, listen to some calming music. Take the time to set goals. Set a goal for the day, the week, and the month. Dream of what can be if you set your mind to it.

Remember this, “You’re beautiful”. You can do this, you can encourage your family members to do this. It is important for your mental health. If you are struggling seek out someone to talk to. Remember you won’t find solutions in the bottom of a bottle, the bottom of a glass, or at the end of a bong. Solutions come when you are in your balance zone.

In the weather…

Thunder Bay Weather

For Saturday, we are calling for a mix of sun and cloud as we head to a high of 19 for the day. Winds will become south 20 km/h late this afternoon. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight skies will clear. Winds will be south 20 km/h before becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be 2.

Sioux Lookout Weather

In Sioux Lookout we are looking at Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h near noon. High for the day will be 20. the UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. There is still going to be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight 8.

Washaho Cree Nation

Conditions in the Far North are a little different. In Washaho the forecast is for cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds will becoming east at 20 km/h this afternoon. High for the day will be minus 3. The wind chill is at minus 17 this morning and will be minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries overnight and a risk of freezing drizzle is forecast. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of minus 7. Wind chill near minus 13.

To the west of Washaho, in Manitoba there is a snowfall warning in effect for the northern regions of the province.

For Churchill, there is up to 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected.

The cause is a low pressure system which is tracking across the northern Prairie provinces. That system will bring significant snow to extreme northern Manitoba tonight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm is the forecast for Kenora and Lake of the Woods. We are calling for a daytime high of 22. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight the forecast is for partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers this evening. Skies will clear overnight. There is the risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 11.