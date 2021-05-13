Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Government of Ontario has announced the extension of the Province-wide Stay at Home Order until at least June 2, 2021 to control the spread of COVID-19. This applies to the entire Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) catchment area. Individuals are being asked to stay home, unless it is for essential reasons.

All public health and workplace safety measures under the Provincewide Emergency Brake remain in place.

Schools in the province will continue to operate virtually at this time.

TBDHU encourages all residents to follow all public health measures to protect the health of individuals and our health system. These include:

Stay in your home

Only leave your home for essential reasons (work, groceries, medical appointments). It is also okay to go outside for exercise such as going for a walk; maintaining physical distancing from anyone not a part of your immediate household

Limit your contact to only the people in your household; do not visit in-person with others and do not have visitors over to your home

Work from home if possible

As usual, if you get any COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, isolate immediately and arrange to get tested at your local assessment centre.

Avoid fake news about vaccines

People are spending more time online during the pandemic. Some of the online information about vaccines is wrong. There are different kinds of wrong information: