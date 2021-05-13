Thunder Bay – NEWS – Another bust for child pornography in Thunder Bay. Thunder Bay Police report that a recent investigation into the accessing and possession of child pornography has led to the arrest of a Thunder Bay man.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into a suspected local Internet user having accessed material relating to child exploitation on March, 15, 2021.

The investigation led to a local suspect being identified. Cyber Crime Unit officers reviewed the suspicious material and concluded that it was consistent with child pornography.

Cyber Crime Unit officers, with assistance from members of the Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit, executed a search warrant just after 7:30 am on Thursday, May 6 in the 100 block of Lydia Avenue.

Multiple electronic devices were seized during the search. Subsequent investigation found files consistent with child pornography.

During the examination of evidence, police learned the suspect may have been attempting to remotely destroy data. The investigation continued despite these efforts.

The accused turned himself in to police on Thursday, May 13.

Marcel Bradley SMITH (AKA Brad Smith), 19, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Accessing Child Pornography

• Obstruct Peace Officer

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, May 13 and was released from custody with a future appearance date.