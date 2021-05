KENORA – NEWS – Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a motor vehicle collision on Highway 71 near Fadden Road. One person has been taken to hospital with injuries.

Police were dispatched to a head on collision at 7:26 am CDT on Thursday May 13, 2021. OPP want to make the public aware that one lane will be closed until the OPP Traffic Collision Investigator is completed with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.