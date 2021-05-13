DRYDEN – COVID-19 Update – The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has declared a workplace outbreak at KFC in Dryden.

The NWHU says, in a media release, “There appears to be no additional risk to customers of the restaurant. The workplace is following all outbreak control measures as instructed by NWHU and case and contact management is well underway. Anyone who is considered a close contact has been contacted and told to self-isolate”.

The Health Unit has issued a reminder that all employees of every workplace must complete a daily COVID-19 worker and employee screening and follow the instructions given. Anyone who has even one symptom of COVID-19 should immediately self-isolate, not attend work, and get tested for the virus.