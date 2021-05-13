Sioux Lookout – NEWS – Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged an individual with impaired driving following a public traffic complaint.

The OPP report that at approximately 11:30 am on Thursday, May 13, 2021, officers were called to respond to a report of an impaired driver in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.

Police located the vehicle and the driver was found to have a blood alcohol concentration approximately three times above the legal limit.

The driver, a local resident of Sioux Lookout, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Criminal Code Section 320.14 (1)(a), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, contrary to Criminal Code Section 320.14 (1)(b).

The accused has been released on an Undertaking, and will appear in the Sioux Lookout Ontario Court of Justice on June 15, 2021, to answer to these charges.

As well as presenting a safety risk to themselves and other road users, motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs.

The OPP is committed to protecting the safety of all users of Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911. Complaints of aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.