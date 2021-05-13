NESKANTAGA – An outside contractor in Neskantaga has tested positive for COVID-19.

After Neskantaga First Nation became aware of the positive COVID-19 case, the community along with the health experts initiated an investigation, contact tracing, and swab tests.

The contractor has since left the community.

It has been confirmed that 2 additional tests have come back with positive results. Those cases are with a community member and a resident.

Both of those individuals are now self-isolating and are reporting that they have so far experienced no symptoms.

Additional investigations, contact tracing, and pandemic protocols are being implemented.

In Neskantaga, 90% of the community members have been vaccinated.

This means that community members who could contract COVID-19 are at a lower risk to actually catch the virus, and if they do will likely only develop mild symptoms.

Neskantaga leadership is implementing needed community supports for residents.