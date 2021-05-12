The software development industry is expected to significantly grow its usage of automation strategies, frameworks, and applications in 2021. It is no secret that automation is one of the best way to maximize productivity, reduce risks, and revamp efficiency. After all, properly employing automated solutions helps to better resource utilization, enhance software quality, and boost project agility. As a software development team leader, adopting revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) driven principles will even help you minimize costs and make smarter decisions. Fortunately, there are plenty of effective techniques, processes, and stages that can be greatly accelerated through automation. To help you get started, read on to learn about how the software development industry is boosting automation strategies in 2021.

Configuration Management

First and foremost, many software development teams are leveraging automation to streamline configuration management. Automated configuration management solutions allow developers to simply define the program infrastructure. For example, teams may want to specify a containerized, virtualized, or cloud architecture to support their software solutions. Using these robust tools, frameworks are expressed in a way that can be easily understood by your entire programming team. This way, it is much simpler to automate ad hoc scripts, as well as other system management principles. Of course, this allows you to work with a controlled, transparent, and defined configuration process. Naturally, this helps to reduce costs and minimize computing redundancies. Certainly, configuration management automation strategies are becoming increasingly popular in 2021.

End-To-End Automation Solutions

In addition, many forward-thinking teams have begun setting up end-to-end programming solutions for automation. There are plenty of advanced solutions that empower you to automate development, conduct accurate vulnerability analyses, and optimize distribution. For example, you can use a Docker registry by JFrog, which delivers high-performance, unlimited access to hubs and official images, which greatly simplifies cloud-native software development. Leveraging these solutions, you can better secure your images, enhance team collaboration, and reliably deploy containers. Of course, this will help you gain deeper insights into program issues, which is key to promote operating system (OS) stability and scalability. Surely, end-to-end automation solutions are key to optimize your custom SDLC.

Software Testing

Undeniably, automation plays a major role in custom software testing. Automated inspection solutions are fully capable of executing a complete test case suite on your software products. These systems compare actual test results, then generate detailed, real-time reports. Using these frameworks, you can guarantee reliable results, improve accuracy, and minimize human intervention. Of course, this will ensure consistency, reduce costs, and continuously inspect system performance. Moreover, this can provide you with immediate feedback and accelerated deployment. Indeed, automated software testing applications have significantly shaped the industry as a whole.

Sustainable Design Adoption

Next, you should additionally review the benefits of sustainable software design. Sustainable design automatically embeds self-restoration, repair, and embedded diagnostic protocols into your custom software solutions. Of course, this architecture relies on artificial intelligence rule sets, machine learning (ML), and pattern-matching techniques to achieve this. Building your product using this architecture, you can minimize negative system impacts and maximize efficiency. Naturally, this helps to improve software asset management, simplify management, and better performance. Absolutely, sustainable design adoption is a major application of automation in the software development industry.

Knowledge Hubs

Of course, automated knowledge hubs hold the potential to greatly revamp the software development industry. These hubs function as networks or institutions, which are dedicated to share, capture, and exchange development experiences. Leveraging these solutions, you can gain better insights into program performance and accelerate development. Naturally, this is pivotal to prevent information loss, improve developer engagement, and enhance productivity. Simultaneously, these solutions help you to overcome the barriers to entry related to other programmer communication channels. Definitely, knowledge hub technology has revolutionized the future of the software development industry.

The software development industry is utilizing several innovative strategies and applications to employ automation in 2021. First off, many teams are utilizing automation to streamline configuration management. In addition, use an end-to-end automation solution, such as a Docker registry by JFrog. At the same time, AI-driven testing solutions have played a major role in software industry growth. Next, consider the benefits of sustainable design, which can maximize performance and support development. Of course, automated knowledge hubs can significantly improve productivity, engagement, and overall efficiency. In fact, these tools can even help you gain deeper insights into software development issues. Follow the points highlighted above to learn about how the software development industry is boosting automation strategies in 2021.