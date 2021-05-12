Thunder Bay – Weather – Spring conditions are in the forecast for today. Today will be a fantastic day to get outside and get some natural vitamin D, and some exercise.



Ontario is looking very seriously at continuing the Stay-at-Home Order. There are conflicting reports as to what will open. Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is looking at outdoor activities like golf, tennis and beach volleyball which are low-risk and with some additional instruction, Ontario could allow people to once again participate in those sports.

It is key as we move forward to practice kindness and respect toward people. “You’re beautiful” this morning and every day.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -2 to start your morning in the city headed to a high of +17. Sunny skies are in the forecast with winds becoming south at 20 km/h this afternoon. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight those clear skies will continue. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of +1.

Sioux Lookout Weather

For Sioux Lookout, a real spring like day is in store for you. Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 18. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. The overnight Low +5.

Sachigo Lake Weather

Spring has sprung for Sachigo Lake today. Sunny skies with the daytime high of 20 is forecast.

Tonight a few clouds will be rolling in. Low overnight will be +5.

Kenora Weather

For Kenora, a nice day is in store for you. Sunny skies are in the forecast with winds becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High for Wednesday will be 22. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight those clear skies will continue. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight a mild +9.