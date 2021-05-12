Thunder Bay – Grand Council Treaty 3 and the Territorial Planning Unit, in partnership with CE Strategies, have developed and launched an interactive map of the Treaty #3 Territory. The map is designed to show case all aspects of the environment, resource projects and management boundaries in the Treaty #3 Territory.

The map is in interactive method to showcase the continued resource development and environmental pressures taking place in the Treaty #3 Territory. The map will act as a tool for Grand Council Treaty #3 and communities in order to look at resource development under a nation based lens in respect of Manito Aki Inakonigaawin, Treaty #3 Great Earth law.

Layers in the map include:

Cities & Tribal Councils & First Nations

Boundaries: Treaty #3, Watersheds, Provincial Parks, Forest Management Units

Lakes & Rivers

Hydro Dams & Generating Stations

Waste Management Facilities & Perimeters

Saw & Pulp and Paper mills

Utility Lines & Roads & Railways

Mining claims & Aggregates

“As the original stewards of the land in Treaty #3 Territory it is important we care for and protect all of creation. Our great earth law, Manito Aki Inakonigaawin, speaks to these responsibilities,” said Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh. “This map continues on our journey to look after the all the lands and waters in the Territory and taking care of Mother Earth on a Nation based scale”

The interactive map is part of a larger initiative as Grand Council Treaty #3 and the Territorial Planning Unit looks to develop a Treaty #3 geospatial database to be launched this year as well. These tools will provide support for the Nation in order to continue to assert our responsibilities to all of creation.

The Territorial Planning Unit will continue add to the map and welcomes any additional layers that should be added. You can access the map on the Territorial Planning Unit website at: http://gct3.ca/land/territorial-planning-unit/