Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Warm weather is drying out the forests and hinterlands.

The Ontario Government reports this afternoon, “The forest fire hazard is high today across most of the Northwest Region. The forest fire hazard will continue to increase over the next few days and is expected to reach extreme levels in some areas by Friday”.

The public is being asked to use extreme caution with outdoor burning at this time.

There has not been a restricted fire zone put in place in the Northwest Region, though residents who do choose to burn must comply with the Outdoor Burning Regulations set out by the Forest Fires Prevention Act.

Piled materials should be no larger than two metres wide, two metres high and at least two metres from any combustible materials. Piles can be lit no sooner than two hours before sunset and fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Only one pile can be burned at a time and water and hand tools should be close at hand to prevent the fire from escaping. Residents within municipal boundaries should check in with their local fire departments for municipal restrictions and permitting requirements. A full list of outdoor burning regulations can be found at Outdoor fire rules and permits | Ontario.ca.

Campfires should be built on bare soil or rock in areas that are sheltered from the wind and at least one metre away from any flammable materials and at least three metres form any overhanging branches. Campfires should never be left unattended and should always be extinguished fully when leaving the site.