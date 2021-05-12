TORONTO – The Ontario government has announced an investment of $180 million towards the purchase of 60 new streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC). The $180 million will be matched by the Government of Canada, with the City of Toronto investing an additional $208 million. The streetcars will be produced in Thunder Bay, with vehicle delivery starting in 2023.

“On behalf of our employees in Thunder Bay and across Canada, Alstom thanks our government partners for their work to prioritize transit projects in Ontario. We welcome this opportunity to build 60 additional streetcars for the TTC and to contribute to the overhaul of bi-level cars for Metrolinx. Today’s announcement will allow us to maintain jobs and expertise for our skilled workforce in Thunder Bay and to strengthen our country’s rail ecosystem,” say Souheil Abihanna, the President of Alstom Canada.

Alstom Canada has taken over the Thunder Bay Manufacturing Plant in the city from Bombardier.

“Today is an exciting day for the City of Toronto and the City of Thunder Bay, as Ontario’s investment will help provide new, modern transit options for the hardworking residents of Toronto and the surrounding region, while also supporting good jobs in northern Ontario,” says Minister Mulroney. “Our government knows the importance of working collaboratively with federal and municipal partners to champion public infrastructure projects – ones that support the health and growth of our local communities.”

These new streetcars will ensure that the TTC can address immediate streetcar fleet needs, match capacity of customer demand, and reallocate 50 buses that are currently supplementing streetcar service to return to operation on local bus routes.

“This investment will provide double the value for Ontarians; providing the people of Toronto with state-of-the-art transit infrastructure and bringing good jobs and work to the hardworking people at Thunder Bay’s Alstom plant,” states Minister Greg Rickford. “Our government is taking strong action to support good jobs in Thunder Bay and strengthen Northern Ontario’s manufacturing sector.”

In addition, Metrolinx will also continue discussions with Alstom under their existing contract for the refurbishment of additional GO bi-level cars.

Refurbishing GO Rail cars will keep more trains performing at peak service levels for GO customers. These safe, reliable and comfortable coaches provide riders with better, more enjoyable journeys across the GO network.

Quick Facts

Streetcar delivery to the TTC will start in 2023.

The more than $500 million will also include work to expand the TTC’s Hillcrest storage facility in Toronto to accommodate the new streetcars.

Rail cars for GO Transit have been built at the Thunder Bay facility for over 40 years.

In September 2019, the Province announced the purchase of 36 bi-level cars from the Thunder Bay plant. The agreement allowed Metrolinx to add 31 standard and five accessible cars and are on track to be fully delivered by summer. The order for 36 bi-levels brings the total bi-level availability to 949.