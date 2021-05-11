Thunder Bay – POLITICS – The Thunder Bay-Rainy River New Democrats have selected Yuk-Sem Won as their candidate in the next federal election.

The nomination meeting held virtually last night saw Won choose as the candidate.

This is the second attempt by the NDP candidate to win the seat.

Yuk-Sem says, “It is my privilege to continue bringing the advocacy and determination of the NDP to improve the lives of everyday people across this country. Together, (when the time comes for an election) we will be ready!”

“Thank you to the Riding Association, the MPs and MPPs, supporters and friends who came to the meeting, I am truly humbled.”